MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Don't miss the latest webinar on Global Investing with Passive Products on June 22, 11am
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Yoga can be extremely helpful during COVID-19: President Ram Nath Kovind

International Yoga Day: The International Yoga Day is celebrated with much fervour every year on June 21.

PTI
June 21, 2021 / 10:18 AM IST
President Ram Nath Kovind performs yoga at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi (Image: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn)

President Ram Nath Kovind performs yoga at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi (Image: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn)

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday greeted citizens on the International Yoga Day and said it can be extremely helpful during Covid.

He said yoga is one of India's greatest gifts to the world.

The International Yoga Day is celebrated with much fervour every year on June 21.

"#InternationalDayOfYoga greetings! Our ancient seers' vision of bringing mind-body together to achieve holistic health and happiness has benefited millions over millennia. One of India's great gifts to the world, it can be especially helpful during Covid-19. #BeWithYogaBeAtHome," the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted, along with a picture of Kovind performing yoga.
PTI
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #International Yoga Day #Ram Nath Kovind #yoga
first published: Jun 21, 2021 10:19 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | One empire company can inspire a whole ecosystem of companies: Sumon Sadhu

The Private Market Show | One empire company can inspire a whole ecosystem of companies: Sumon Sadhu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.