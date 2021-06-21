Yoga can be extremely helpful during COVID-19: President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind performs yoga at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi (Image: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn)

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday greeted citizens on the International Yoga Day and said it can be extremely helpful during Covid.

He said yoga is one of India's greatest gifts to the world.

The International Yoga Day is celebrated with much fervour every year on June 21.

"#InternationalDayOfYoga greetings! Our ancient seers' vision of bringing mind-body together to achieve holistic health and happiness has benefited millions over millennia. One of India's great gifts to the world, it can be especially helpful during Covid-19. #BeWithYogaBeAtHome," the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted, along with a picture of Kovind performing yoga.