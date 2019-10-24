Yevla Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Yevla Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Yevla Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Yevla constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more.
Yevla is an Assembly constituency in North Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Nashik district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Yevla Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 70.74% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 65.65% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Chhagan Bhujbal won this seat by a margin of 46442 votes, which was 23.95% of the total votes polled. NCP polled a total of 193887 votes.Chhagan Bhujbal won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the SS candidate by a margin of 50180 votes. NCP polled 168616 votes, 63.11% of the total votes polled.
