Yevla Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Yevla Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Yevla is an Assembly constituency in North Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Nashik district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe category.

Voter turnout was 70.74% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 65.65% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Chhagan Bhujbal won this seat by a margin of 46442 votes, which was 23.95% of the total votes polled. NCP polled a total of 193887 votes.