Last Updated : Mar 06, 2020 02:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank crisis: BJP replies with Amar Singh's video to Rahul Gandhi's tweet, accusing govt of 'destroying' economy

Taking a dig at the BJP government over the issue of Yes Bank, Gandhi tweeted "No Yes Bank" and alleged that PM Modi and his "ideas" had destroyed the country's economy.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) IT department head Amit Malviya replied to Rahul Gandhi’s tweet on March 6 in which he slammed the BJP-led government over the moratorium placed on Yes Bank, with a video of Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh where he was seen accusing former finance minister P Chidambaram for the mess in the Indian banking system.

Taking a dig at the BJP government over the issue of Yes Bank, Gandhi tweeted "No Yes Bank" and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his "ideas" had destroyed the country's economy.

In reply, BJP’s Malviya tweeted Amar Singh’s video, saying, “No Rahul, it is P Chidambaram, your former finance minister, who is responsible for the mess India’s banks and economy are in... Don’t take my word for it. Listen to your former ally.”

In the one minute 58 seconds video, Singh was seen alleging that the NPA crisis in the banking system is due to the unregulated distribution of money to various industrialists during the UPA II government where P Chidambaram was the finance minister.

related news

Singh further said the economy is sinking now, and added that there was only person behind that – P Chidambaram.

Yes Bank was placed under a moratorium on March 5, with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) capping deposit withdrawals at the bank at Rs 50,000 per account for a month and superseding its board.

The bank will not be able to grant or renew any loan or advance, make any investment, incur any liability or agree to disburse any payment during the period.

For the next month, Yes Bank will be led by RBI-appointed administrator Prashant Kumar, a former chief financial officer of the State Bank of India (SBI).

First Published on Mar 6, 2020 02:08 pm

