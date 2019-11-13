App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2019 08:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Yediyurappa can run govt safely for remainder of his term: Deve Gowda

He also ruled out any truck with the Congress in future, especially with its senior leader Siddaramaiah.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda on November 13 said Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa can complete his term as he no longer has to worry about how to manage the disqualified MLAs, who have been allowed by Supreme Court to contest coming bypolls.

"With common sense I can say that Yediyurappa was worried about how to manage these 17 people (disqualified Congress-JDS MLAs)," he said when asked to comment on the Supreme Court verdict on their petitions.

"We don't need to bother about him (Yediyurappa). He can run the government safely for the next three years and four months (remainder of the term)," he added.

Close

He also ruled out any truck with the Congress in future, especially with its senior leader Siddaramaiah. "Siddaramaiah is also safe. There is no problem. There is no question of Siddaramaiah and Deve Gowda coming together to form the government.

related news

"He will remain safely as the opposition leader. There is no further convergence of Congress and JD(S)," Gowda said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 13, 2019 08:25 pm

tags #B S Yeddyurappa #HD Deve Gowda #K Siddaramaiah #Karnataka

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.