Last Updated : Mar 23, 2019 08:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Yeddyurappa Diary charges: Arun Jaitley says falsehood and forgeries can never influence polls

The allegations were based on photocopies of BSY's purported diary which were submitted to the tax department.

Whatsapp

Accusing the Congress of passing off forged and fabricated photocopies as B S Yeddyurappa's diary, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Saturday said falsehood and forgeries cannot influence polls as voters are wiser than politicians. The Congress on Friday sought an investigation by the Lokpal into a media report that alleged bribes of Rs 1,800 crore were paid to BJP's top brass by former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa.

Observing that the forged and fabricated photocopies manufactured and provided by the Congress party were passed off as BSY's diary, Jaitley stressed "falsehood and forgeries can never influence a poll. Just as voters are wiser than politicians, they are also wiser than those who ride on the 'caravan' of falsehood and forgeries."

In his blog titled "The Opposition's 'Caravan' Achieves a New Low – From Falsehood to Forgery", the minister also accused some media organisations of endorsing falsehoods. The documents, Jaitley said, appear to be a self-serving forgery of the Congress party and its leader.

"Faced with odds on a daily basis, the Congress party needed to distract from the self-goal created by Sam Pitroda. He had questioned the Air Force's targeted attack at Balakot. The 'caravan' of falsehood was ready for a 'Rahul Bailout',” Jaitley wrote.

Pitroda, the Indian Overseas Congress chief, Friday questioned the government's aggressive action against Pakistan after the Pulwama terror attack.

He also sought more facts from the Modi government on Balakot air strikes last month while referring to international media reports questioning claims that over 300 terrorists were killed in the IAF action.
First Published on Mar 23, 2019 07:48 pm

