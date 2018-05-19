Yeddurappa steps down without facing trust vote

BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa resigned as the Chief Minister of Karnataka 53 hours after he was sworn into office by the Governor of the state, Vajubhai Vala.

Yeddyurappa has served as Karnataka’s CM twice before — in 2007 for a short period of seven days; and in 2008, he held a government for 39 months. This has been his shortest stint yet.

In his address before the resignation, Yeddyurappa was seen to be very emotional. He thanked his party, his supporters and all those who voted for him in the elections. He admitted in the house that his party does not have the numbers and therefore, he must step down.

“If only people would have given us 113 seats instead of 104, we would have made this state a paradise,” Yeddyurappa said in the house.

The Karnataka assembly election has had its share of dramatic events. Out of the 224 seats. 222 went to polls on May 12. After the counting on May 15, no party could reach the half-way mark in the assembly with BJP bagging 104 seats, Congress winning 78 and JD(S) winning 38 seats.

When Congress and JD(S) agreed to enter an alliance, BJP approached the governor to invite BJP into the house. After days of mystery, Governor Vajubhai Vala invited BS Yeddyurappa of BJP to form a government in the state.

After thoroughly being opposed by opposition parties Congress and JD(S), in a midnight hearing at the Supreme Court, BJP was asked to prove its majority in the house with a floor test, before which BS Yeddyurappa resigned.

His resignation will pave the way for the formation of a government led by JD(S) state chief H D Kumaraswamy, who has the backing of the Congress. The newly formed alliance has claimed support of 117 MLAs in the 224-member House with an effective strength of 221.

(With inputs from PTI)