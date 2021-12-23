MARKET NEWS

English
Religious meet attended by ex-BJP spokesperson raises controversy over speeches

One of the speakers at the event reportedly made unparliamentary remarks about former prime minister Manmohan Singh

Moneycontrol News
December 23, 2021 / 04:28 PM IST
Controversial religious leader Yati Narsinghanand (File image: Facebook/@YatiNarsinghanandSaraswatiJi)

Videos of communal remarks made at a meet organised by religious leader Yati Narsinghanand and attended by ex-Delhi BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay have surfaced.

Upadhyay told The Indian Express that he gave Narsinghanand a copy of the Constitution at the event that took place in Haridwar from December 17 to 19, adding that he was not responsible for what others said at the meet.

“It was a three-day event and I was there for one day, during which I was on the stage for around 30 minutes and talked about the Constitution,” he was quoted as saying.

One of the speakers at the event reportedly made unparliamentary remarks about former prime minister Manmohan Singh while Narsinghanand gave communal comments.

Juna Akhara Mahamandleshwar Swami Prabodhanand Giri also made remarks of a controversial nature.
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Uttarakhand
first published: Dec 23, 2021 04:28 pm

