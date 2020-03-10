App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 10, 2020 02:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Yashodhara Raje hails nephew Jyotiraditya's move to quit Congress

Yashodhara Raje is younger sister of Jyotiraditya's father late Madhavrao Scindia.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Jyotiraditya Scindia's paternal aunt and BJP MLA from Madhya Pradesh, Yashodhara Raje Scindia, on March 10 welcomed her nephew's decision to resign from the Congress, calling it in the "interest of the nation".

"Rajmata's blood took the decision in the national interest, the new country will be created, now every distance has ended. @jyotiraditya, I warmly welcome the bold move to leave the Congress," she tweeted.

Yashodhara Raje is younger sister of Jyotiraditya's father late Madhavrao Scindia.

Close

She had served as a minister for Sports in the previous BJP government headed by Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Jyotiraditya's grandmotherand Yashodhara Raje's mother Vijayaraje Scindia, popularly known as 'Rajmata', was a BJP stalwart.

Yashodhara Raje also paid tributes to Madhavrao Scindia on his birth anniversary on Tuesday.

In a massive setback for the Congress, Jyotiraditya quit the party pushing the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh into virtual collapse and signalling that he is likely to join hands with the BJP.

On its part, the Congress expelled the party general secretary and scion of the erstwhile Gwalior royal family on charges of anti-party activities.

First Published on Mar 10, 2020 02:45 pm

tags #BJP #Current Affairs #India #Jyotiraditya Scindia #Madhya Pradesh

