Yamunanagar Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Yamunanagar Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Yamunanagar is an Assembly constituency in Yamunanagar district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 76.39% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 73.6% in 2009.

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Ghanshyam Dass won this seat by a margin of 28245 votes, which was 18.24% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 154873 votes.