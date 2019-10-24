Yamunanagar Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Yamunanagar Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Yamunanagar Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Yamunanagar constituency of Haryana including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Yamunanagar is an Assembly constituency in Yamunanagar district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Haryana Poll Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 76.39% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 73.6% in 2009.
In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Ghanshyam Dass won this seat by a margin of 28245 votes, which was 18.24% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 154873 votes.Dilbagh Singh won this seat in the 2009 Haryana Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 13573 votes. INLD polled 112928 votes, 41.61% of the total votes polled.
