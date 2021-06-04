MARKET NEWS

Yamuna International Airport gets Rs 3,725 crore SBI financing to develop Noida International Airport

Notably, Swiss developer Zurich Airport International is the main shareholder of Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd. It is injecting Rs 2,005 crore in developing the Noida International Airport.

Moneycontrol News
June 04, 2021 / 03:48 PM IST
Jewar Airport

The Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd (YIAPL) has secured financing of Rs 3,725 crore from India's biggest lender -- the State Bank of India (SBI) --  for developing the Noida International Airport at Jewar.

The entire loan of Rs 3,725 crore has been underwritten by SBI on a door-to-door loan tenor of 20 years, CNBC-18 reported.

Notably, Swiss developer Zurich Airport International is the main shareholder of Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd. It is injecting Rs 2,005 crore in developing the Noida International Airport.

The Jewar Airport or the Noida International Greenfield Airport will be constructed near Gautam Budh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh. The estimated budget of the project is around Rs 30,000 crore.

Earlier this year, the Uttar Pradesh government had approved a proposal for the acquisition of another 1,365-hectare land in Jewar for the second phase of the upcoming Noida International Airport.

Currently, work is underway for the first phase of development of the Noida International Airport.

The UP cabinet has also approved an expenditure of Rs 2,890 crore for the land acquisition, besides resettlement and rehabilitation of the people who will be affected by the expansion of the greenfield project, it stated.

The greenfield airport is being developed in four phases and is touted to become the biggest when completed with five or six runways spread over an area of 5,000 hectare.

The first phase of the project is coming up on nearly 1,300-hectare land and commercial operations from the airport are expected to begin by December 2023 or January 2024.
TAGS: #Noida international Airport #State Bank of India (SBI) #Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd #Zurich Airport International
first published: Jun 4, 2021 03:48 pm

