you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2019 06:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Yamuna flowing near warning level; Delhi agencies on alert

In July last year, traffic movement on Old Yamuna Bridge in Delhi had been closed for a few days after the water level breached the danger mark.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

With the Yamuna flowing near the warning level, Delhi agencies are closely monitoring the situation to deal with any possible flooding, an official said on August 17.

According to the official, at around 4 pm on August 17, Yamuna's water level reached 203.27 metres, slightly below the warning level of 204.5 metres.

The official said that at 10 am, over 21,000 cusecs water was released from Hathani Kund Barrage in Haryana. Besides, around 17,000 cusecs water was also released from the barrage.

"We have been closely monitoring the water level of Yamuna. Preparation are being made to deal with flood-like situation," the official said.

In July last year, traffic movement on Old Yamuna Bridge in Delhi had been closed for a few days after the water level breached the danger mark.

Last year, Yamuna's water level had reached 205.5 metres.

First Published on Aug 17, 2019 05:54 pm

tags #India #Yamuna river

