you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2019 10:50 AM IST | Source: PTI

Yamuna below danger mark as water level recedes

A total of 35 boats were deployed to rescue the stranded people.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The water level of Yamuna is receding and the river is now flowing below the danger mark of 205.33 metres, an official said on August 22. "The level of Yamuna at railway bridge was 206.60 metres at 10 am. It is expected to recede further," the official at the flood department's control room said.

The water level of Yamuna reached the highest level of 206.60 metres Wednesday morning and remained constant for nearly seven hours. The river started receding from afternoon and flowed at 206.44 metres at 6 pm.

It had crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres on Monday.

Close

Officials said around 23,000 affected people were evacuated from the flood-plains to safer places. Over 18,000 of them were accommodated in more than 2700 relief tents set up by the Delhi government agencies.

A total of 35 boats were deployed to rescue the stranded people.

First Published on Aug 22, 2019 10:43 am

tags #India #Yamuna

