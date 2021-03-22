XIMB closed after 28 staff, students test positive for COVID-19

Source: Odisha TV

Xaviers Institute of Management, Bhubhaneshwar has been closed after 28 staff members and students belonging to the institution tested positive for COVID-19 on March 22.

"In view of detection of a large number of COVID-19 cases in Xaviers' Insitute of Management, in larger public interest and with a view to contain the further spread of virus, the entire XIMB campus is hereby sealed until further order," a notice plastered by Bhubhaneshwar Municipal Cooperation (BMC) within the campus reads.

Prem Chandra Choudhary, BMC Commissioner, Bhubhaneshwar told ANI that those who attended the convocation ceremony are also being tested for the disease.

As per the notice issued by the municipal cooperation, no one will be allowed to move into or from the campus unless they are an authorised person from BMC.

Those within the campus will also be required to remain inside. The supply of any essentials and medical requirements will be duly handled by BMC.

In addition to this, all staff and students of XIMB will be mandated to undergo testing for COVID-19 on March 22. Those who have tested positive will be required to stay isolated within separate rooms in a single hostel.

"The institution (XIMB) will make all necessary food arrangements for those who have tested positive," BMC said in the notice.

As for those who tested positive in subsequent tests, they will be required to undergo the same methods of isolation the notice said.