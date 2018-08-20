App
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2018 06:26 PM IST

Xiaomi Mi 8 India launch soon, to be priced under Rs 30,000: Report

It is being claimed that the handset is the world’s first smartphone to have dual-band (L1-L5) GPS. This particular technology can eliminate interference from buildings and decrease signal delays.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

While Xiaomi gears up to launch its new brand POCO in India on August 22 with the release of POCO F1 smartphone, a Delhi-based mobile dealer has spillled the beans on the India launch of Xiaomi Mi 8, as per a report in 91mobiles. According to media reports, Mi S is also expected to be launched soon.

The information was verified by 91mobiles, after speaking to three different dealers located in Rajasthan, UP, and Delhi. And all the three have hinted that Xiaomi plans to launch the Mi 8 soon. The exact date, however, is not yet known.

This year Xiaomi Mi 8 was launched in China in May. It was the brand’s first smartphone to have a display notch. The handset consists of a premium metal and glass body and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device possesses Infrared face unlock, which has the capability to unlock the smartphone even when it is dark. Android Oreo-based MIUI 10 is booted by the phone, out of the box.

Mi 8 (first impression) consists of a 6.21-inch display and a resolution of 2,248 x 1,080 pixels. The phone has two 12MP rear primary cameras and a 20MP selfie snapper, with studio lighting.

The Xiaomi Mi 8 may be priced under Rs 30,000, but it’s not confirmed whether all variants of the flagship will be introduced. This price may place the phone directly against the offering of its sub-brands. It is being assumed that Mi 8 may be an offline-centric smartphone while the POCO F1 is expected to be an online-exclusive offering.
First Published on Aug 20, 2018 06:26 pm

