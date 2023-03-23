Xi Jinping's visit to Moscow will not impact Russia-India ties: Russian envoy

Russia's President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file image) REUTERS/Adnan Abidi - RC209R9SCYIG

Russia's Ambassador here Denis Alipov on Thursday dismissed as "wishful thinking" the analysis by experts that the relationship between Moscow and Beijing would "harm" the ties with India.

Alipov was responding to the analysis in a section of the media on the outcome of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Russia.

"Profusion of analysis these days of the outcomes of Xi Jinping's Russia visit. The impression as though various reputable Indian experts almost dream of Russia-China ties harming Russia-India strategic alignment. A wishful thinking case in point!" Alipov said in a tweet.

Xi was on a three-day visit to Moscow this week to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin to further cement the "no limits" partnership announced by them last year.