Xi Jinping's decision to stay away from G20 summit will disappoint Indian govt

Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping (File Image)

Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely to skip the G20 summit in India next week, Reuters said. Quoting two unnamed Indian officials and others involved in the preparation of the summit, it said China will now be represented by its Premier Li Qiang.

However, there has been no official confirmation of this development.

The G20 summit will be held in New Delhi from September 9 to 10.

The unexpected decision came in the midst of an ongoing controversy over a new official Chinese map that showed the Indian territory of Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin to be part of China.

Xi Jinping would be the second important leader to stay away from the summit after Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his inability to attend the high-level meeting.

If Xi Jinping skips it, this would perhaps be the first G20 summit since it was raised to the heads of government level in 2008, where neither the Russian nor the Chinese President would be present.

For Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is the host of the summit, the Chinese President’s decision would be a disappointment as he wanted the summit to be a resounding success with full participation.

Modi showed understanding with Putin when they spoke early this week and the Russian President told him about his inability to attend the G20 summit because of preoccupation with the ongoing Ukraine war.

But Xi’s decision appears to be a surprise.

The Congress party had been vocal in its protest on the Chinese map and even asked why an "intruder" like Xi Jinping should be hosted by India.

It also wanted Modi to raise China’s transgression into Indian territory at the G20 summit.

It would certainly be happy at the turn of events that has led to the Chinese President’s decision to skip the meet.

There is no explanation from the Chinese side on why he is doing so. But it is being speculated that he decided to stay away in the wake of the map controversy.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Wednesday called on relevant parties to stay objective and refrain from over-interpreting China's new 2023 standard national map.

India had lodged a "strong protest" over the boundary demarcations where Indian territories were claimed to be Chinese. It justified the new map as "a routine practice in China’s exercise of sovereignty in accordance with the law".

Even before Xi Jinping's decision to skip the meeting surfaced, the ongoing Sino-Indian border dispute had begun to cast its shadows over the forthcoming G20 summit.

Though there was nothing new in the claim made by China on the two Indian territories, its decision to release the map days before the summit foxed observers and sparked off a major debate.

Incidentally, the Chinese map also claims Taiwan and the nine-dash-line that encompasses much of the South China Sea as part of China.

While the motive of the Chinese was being debated by diplomats, the new map led to a rising controversy in political circles in India.

It also posed a challenge for India on how to deal with the Chinese President when he arrived for the summit.

The Indian and Chinese armies have been engaged in a faceoff along the LAC since May 2020 after China unilaterally tried to change the status quo at the LAC.

In recent years, India has held several rounds of talks with China to resolve the issue peacefully without further deteriorating the situation at the border. But the Chinese have been reluctant to withdraw its troops from all the positions it intruded.

However, with only a few days left for the G20 summit, the government did not want the border issue to act as a spoiler to the forthcoming meeting that would gather leaders from all major countries in the world.

However, the Chinese map showing Indian territories as part of China provided the Congress with a handle it was looking for to put the government in an uncomfortable situation.

Congress party supremo Rahul Gandhi who returned from Ladakh recently, claimed that large parts of Indian territory had been captured by China while the government was denying it.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge hoped the G20 summit would be another opportunity for India to expose China’s transgression into Indian territory on the global stage.

Kharge urged the Prime Minister to ensure that China’s illegal occupation of Indian territory along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) considered the informal border of the two countries— must end. In the face of rising protests in the country, the government also responded.

"China has even in the past put out maps which claim the territories which are not China’s, which belong to other countries," Minister of External Affairs, S. Jaishankar, said.

Jaishankar said, "Making absurd claims does not make other people’s territories yours."

The G20 comprises 19 leading economies of the world and the European Union. It accounts for 85 percent of the global economic output and two-thirds of its population.

The absence of the Chinese and Russian presidents will be visible at the summit but unlikely to change the fundamental thrust of the summit.

India had said that under its presidency a lot of stress would be on the Global South and ways to mitigate the problems the poor and developing countries had been facing in recent years.

India would also like to bridge the gap between the rich and the developing countries to ensure most global challenges in future are faced together and by cooperating with each other.

But Xi Jinping’s decision to skip the G20 summit in New Delhi could have a far-reaching impact on the future trajectory of Sino-Indian relations.