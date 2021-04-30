Xi Jinping sends condolences to PM Modi over India's COVID-19 situation, says China 'willing to enhance cooperation'

Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (AP file photo)

Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent his condolences to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the COVID-19 situation in India, the Beijing-based state-run media reported on April 30.

Jinping said China is "willing to enhance cooperation" with India on fighting the pandemic, and is ready to provide "support and assistance", the Global Times report added.

Jinping's outreach to Modi comes days after China's Foreign Ministry reiterated its support to India in handling the deadly second wave of the virus. "China is willing to provide the necessary support and help...coronavirus is a common enemy of all mankind, and the global community needs to unite as one to fight against epidemic," ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on April 22.

Despite the assurances made by China, Beijing's state-run Sichuan Airlines suspended all its cargo flights to India for 15 days. The suspension, announced on April 26, is a major disruption to private traders' efforts to procure the much-needed oxygen concentrators and other medical supplies from China.

"In the face of sudden changes in the epidemic situation (in India), in order to reduce the number of imported cases, it is decided" to suspend the flights for the next 15 days, news agency PTI quoted a letter which was sent by Sichuan Chuanhang Logistics Co. Ltd, the company which is part of the Sichuan Airlines, to its sales agents.

A number of countries across the world has pledged support to India, which has emerged as the topmost COVID-19 hotspot. The country has recently been reporting over 3 lakh daily cases, with a record high of 3.86 lakh new infections and 3,498 deaths being reported on April 30.