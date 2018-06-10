App
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2018 10:08 AM IST | Source: PTI

Xi Jinping accepts PM Narendra Modi's invitation for informal summit in India in 2019

PM Modi had detailed discussions with President Xi on bilateral and global issues which will add further vigour to the India-China friendship.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Chinese President Xi Jinping has accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation for a Wuhan-style informal summit in India next year, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said here today. The two leaders had their first informal summit in the Chinese city of Wuhan on April 27-28 to solidify the relationship in a broad spectrum of areas and ensuring better coordination between the border guarding forces of the two countries after the Dokalam standoff.

Prime Minister Modi had detailed discussions with President Xi on bilateral and global issues which will add further vigour to the India-China friendship.

Addressing a press briefing here, Gokhale said that one of the important outcomes of today's meeting between the two leaders was that the Chinese side conveyed that they have accepted the Prime Minister Modi's invitation to President Xi to have a similar informal summit in India in 2019.

He said that the date for the informal meeting has not been decided.

Modi arrived in the picturesque coastal city of China's Shandong province on a two-day visit to attend the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).
First Published on Jun 10, 2018 10:05 am

