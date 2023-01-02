 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wrong to say SC has upheld demonetisation, verdict does not deal with outcomes: Congress

PTI
Jan 02, 2023 / 01:08 PM IST

The verdict has nothing to say on whether the stated objectives of demonetisation were met or not, AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said.

It is "misleading and wrong" to say the Supreme Court has upheld demonetisation, the Congress declared on Monday, adding that the majority apex court verdict on the matter deals with the limited issue of the process of decision making not with its outcomes.

The verdict has nothing to say on whether the stated objectives of demonetisation were met or not, AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said.

The dissenting verdict on demonetisation is a "slap on the wrist" of the government as it has pointed out the "illegality and irregularities" in the decision, added his colleague and former finance minister P Chidambaram.

The Supreme Court in a 4:1 majority verdict has upheld the government's 2016 decision to demonetise Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 denomination notes, saying the decision-making process was not flawed.

Justice B V Nagarathna dissented from the majority judgment of the Constitution bench headed by Justice S A Nazeer and said the scrapping of the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 series notes had to be done through a legislation and not through a notification.

"The majority Supreme Court verdict deals with the limited issue of the process of decision making not with its outcomes.  To say that demonetisation has been upheld by the Honourable Supreme Court is totally misleading and wrong," said Ramesh.