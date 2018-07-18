App
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2018 03:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wrong number: Here's why your call to report lynching rumours may be futile

A senior official said the wrong number on the posters were due to an inadvertent mistake and printing error

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Maharashtra government’s posters for a campaign against lynching have grave errors, according to a Hindu report.

The "helpline numbers" listed in the posters were, in reality, of Government Railway Police (GRP) constables.

“I’ve been flooded with calls from people who want to report rumours circulating on WhatsApp. I have convinced them to try other helpline numbers,” GRP constable Santosh Dhanvate said.

He has informed the government to remove his number from the posters.

The posters read, “If you develop doubts based on a rumour, don’t take the law into your hands. Beware of the information floating on social media. Don’t fall for it as it may claim someone’s life.”

A senior official said the wrong number on the posters were due to an inadvertent mistake and printing error.

The posters were meant to give out numbers of GRP control rooms since there is no separate section dealing with fake news and rumours.

The posters with mistakes have been withdrawn, a state government official said.

The posters were put out after a mob in Dhule lynched five members of the Nath Gosavi nomadic tribe after rumours of child-lifting.

The police have arrested 22 people in relation with this case.
First Published on Jul 18, 2018 03:46 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra

