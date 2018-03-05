App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 05, 2018 12:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Write exams with a smile: PM Modi tells students

Modi had also asked students who were due to appear for the board examinations to adopt a "never give-up" attitude during a recent interaction here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended his best wishes to students appearing in the Class 10 and 12 board examinations, saying they should write their paper with a smile and lots of confidence.

Modi had also asked students who were due to appear for the board examinations to adopt a "never give-up" attitude during a recent interaction here.

"Best of luck to all my young friends appearing for the CBSE class XII and class X examinations! Write these exams with a smile and lots of confidence," he said on Twitter today.

More than 28 lakh candidates will appear for the Class 10 and 12 examinations being conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education. Over 16 lakh candidates have registered for the Class 10 examination, while over 11 lakh have registered for the Class 12 examination.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi

most popular

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC