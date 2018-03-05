Write exams with a smile: PM Modi tells students

Modi had also asked students who were due to appear for the board examinations to adopt a "never give-up" attitude during a recent interaction here.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended his best wishes to students appearing in the Class 10 and 12 board examinations, saying they should write their paper with a smile and lots of confidence.
Modi had also asked students who were due to appear for the board examinations to adopt a "never give-up" attitude during a recent interaction here."Best of luck to all my young friends appearing for the CBSE class XII and class X examinations! Write these exams with a smile and lots of confidence," he said on Twitter today.
