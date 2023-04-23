 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wrestlers return to protest site, demand release of panel report on sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief

PTI
Apr 23, 2023 / 06:07 PM IST

The six-member oversight panel, headed by legendary boxer MS Mary Kom, had submitted its report in the first week of April but the government has not yet made it public.

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik during a press conference regarding wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, on April 23, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Country's top wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, returned to protest site Jantar Mantar on Sunday and demanded that the government makes public the findings of the oversight panel that investigated into sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The wrestlers, surrounded by a huge posse of police personnel, also demanded that an FIR be lodged against the WFI boss, who has denied the allegations that first surfaced in January this year when grapplers had staged a 'sit-in' protest and demanded that federation be disbanded.

"How long is it going to take for the (government) committee to submit its report. It's already been three months and we are still waiting to hear from them. Will the report come out after the girls, who have filed complaints, die?," questioned Vinesh, the world championship medallist.