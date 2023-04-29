 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wrestlers protest: Congress seeks arrest of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh, removal from all posts of WFI

PTI
Apr 29, 2023 / 04:37 PM IST

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh (ANI file image)

The Congress on Saturday demanded that BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, against whom charges of sexual exploitation have been levelled by women grapplers, should be arrested immediately following an FIR against him and that he be removed from all posts to help ensure a fair investigation.

Addressing a press conference, Congress Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Deepender Hooda said they welcome the Supreme Court decision which ordered the FIR against Singh.

Hooda, who was accompanied by former Olympian and Rajasthan MLA Krishna Punia, said the Delhi Police had registered two FIRs against Singh Friday night, but was yet to provide a copy of the case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.