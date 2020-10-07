Wrestler Babita Phogat resigns as Deputy Director in Haryana's Sports Department, likely to contest assembly bypolls under BJP

Renowned international wrestler Babita Phogat on October 7 resigned as the Deputy Director in Haryana's Sports Department. She is most likely to contest the by-polls in Haryana as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate.

"I am going to take an active part in politics and campaign in the Baroda assembly by-poll (in the state), besides the Assembly elections in Bihar," News18 quoted Babita Phogat as saying.

Haryana Election Result | In a first, BJP's star power fails to make a mark.

Earlier on June 30, Babita and Kabaddi player Kavita Devi were appointed deputy directors in the sports department.

The international wrestler, who won the gold medal in 2014 Commonwealth Games and silver medals at 2018 Commonwealth Games and 2010 Commonwealth Games, had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 assembly polls from Dadri in Haryana.

Prior to being appointed as Deputy Director in Haryana's Sports Department, Babita had resigned from the post of police sub-inspector on August 13, 2019. A day prior to that she had joined the BJP with her father Mahavir Singh Phogat.