App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2019 10:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Would not have entered Pakistan if IAF had Rafale: Rajnath Singh

Addressing a rally in northeast Delhi's Yamuna Vihar, he said the 'miracle' would have been possible from Indian territory.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said there would have been no need for the IAF to enter the Pakistani airspace to hit the Balakot terror camp if it had Rafale aircraft.

Addressing a rally in northeast Delhi's Yamuna Vihar, he said the "miracle" would have been possible from Indian territory.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the results would have been different if India had Rafale fighter jets, as he attacked the Congress for its tirade against his government over the aircraft deal.

"During the UPA government's tenure, the Indian Army would hoist a white flag whenever the Pakistani forces violated the ceasefire at the border. During my tenure as home minister, I gave orders that if Pakistan fires one bullet, then you fire as much as you can," Singh said.

related news

Responding to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's jibe 'chowkidar chor hai' against Modi, the senior BJP leader said the prime minister was "pure and the only cure" for all problems of the country.

Gandhi has often used the slogan 'chowkidar chor hai' to hit out at Modi over alleged corruption in the Rafale jet deal.

"Chowkidar is not a thief, but pure. He is the only cure for all problems of country. He will become prime minister again for sure," Singh said and asked "for whom will our prime minister take money?"

Referring to the Balakot air strikes, he said, "Had Rafale been there, there was no need for our air force personnel to go to Pakistan. And that miracle would have taken place from Indian territory. And these people (the Congress) level baseless allegations against us."

Targeting the previous Congress governments for stalling defence modernisation, he said the Indian Air Force did not get any new aircraft for 30 years despite repeated requests.

He also asked if Prime Minister Modi committed any crime by finalising the Rafale deal with France when the armed forces were in dire need of fighter jets.

"Our armed forces kept asking for fighter jets for 30 years. They should be modernised," Singh said.

Singh said the Congress did not take action against the perpetrators of the 26/11 attack, but the attack on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district was avenged.

"Now the Congress is asking how many (terrorists) were killed in Pakistan. The brave armed forces don't count bodies. This is for the others to do," he said.

Over reports of Kashmiri-origin people being attacked in different parts of country following the Pulwama attack, he asked people to protect Kashmiri students.
First Published on Mar 26, 2019 10:20 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Rafale #Rajnath Singh

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

IPL 2019 | Dew Made Our Chase Slightly Easier: Dhoni

REEL Movie Awards 2019: Amit Sharma's Badhaai Ho is Best Film

60 Nominations Filed From Five Seats For Phase 2 of Elections in Assam

Denied Ticket, Congress MLA Takes Away 300 Chairs From Party Office

IPL 2019: Chennai Register Comfortable Victory to Maintain Perfect Sta ...

India, Bangladesh to Start Cruise Service Through Sunderbans from Frid ...

More Than Half of Indians Satisfied With Governance, Three Quarters Be ...

REEL Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt Announced Best Actress for Raazi

Modi Govt Declines RTI Query Asking for Details of Shaktikanta Das’ ...

General elections 2019: Senior leader Murli Manohar Joshi dropped; Man ...

General Elections 2019: Facebook rolls out 'Candidate Connect' feature

Congress' minimum income guarantee scheme, explained

Jobs, healthcare, drinking water top priorities for voters: Survey

Boeing fix will prevent repeated activation of anti-stall system

Wall Street lifted by gains in techs, energy

Oil rises to $68 as supply cuts outweigh economic worry

Gold dips as dollar rebounds, risk appetite improves

RBI fines PNB for non-compliance on SWIFT use

Raghuram Rajan raises doubts over Indian economy growing at 7%, says c ...

AIUDF's decision to contest from 3 seats in Assam gives BJP ammo to fi ...

Conversion of Hindu girls to Islam: Imran Khan's intervention forces P ...

Uttar Pradesh's forest farmers await official recognition, govt benefi ...

Huawei P30, P30 Pro with 40 MP Leica camera, in-display fingerprint se ...

Love Death + Robots: All 18 episodes of Netflix animated series ranked ...

Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

Reporting on mental health: Eschewing sensationalism in favour of sens ...

Miami Open 2019: Debate surrounding Nick Kyrgios' underarm serve finds ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019 Winners' List: Alia Bhatt bags the Best ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2018 Exclusive: Alia Bhatt says her best perf ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: AndhaDhun director Sriram Raghavan talk ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Gajraj Rao to soon lock in his next fil ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt, Gajraj Rao, Aparshakti Khur ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Mukkabaaz star Vineet Kumar Singh has h ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, DC vs CSK at Feroz Shah Kotla: MS Dhoni, shane Wa ...

Taimur Ali Khan cookies are here, fans can now literally have a piece ...

Aahana Kumra held hostage by cab driver in Shimla, tweets her experien ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.