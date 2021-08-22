MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
LIVE NOW:Option Omega 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Option Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Would induct Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde in BJP if he wishes: Union minister Narayan Rane

Union minister Narayan Rane also claimed that many leaders and ministers in Maharashtra are set to join the BJP.

PTI
August 22, 2021 / 08:30 AM IST
Union Minister Narayan Rane

Union Minister Narayan Rane

Union minister Narayan Rane on Saturday said he would facilitate senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde's entry into the BJP if the latter approached him.

He also claimed that many leaders and ministers in Maharashtra are set to join the BJP. Rane was speaking to reporters in Vasai during the Jan Ashirwad Yatra organized by the BJP for the new members of the Narendra Modi government.

"Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde is fed up with the Shiv Sena as he has to ask the `Matoshri' (residence of chief minister and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray) before signing any file. If he approaches me, I will surely induct him in the BJP," the BJP leader said. Shinde is bored there and has no work. He is in trouble there, Rane, a former Shiv Sena leader himself, claimed.

Rane also appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to help Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the development of the nation. "I never saw a great leader like PM Modi in my life. The prime minister did everything to improve the status of the country and make it a 'Mahasatta' (superpower)," the BJP MP said.

The MSME minister also expressed concerns over the problems faced by industries. "More than 350 factories in the Palghar region are shut due to power shortage rendering more than 3 lakh people jobless," he said.

Close

Related stories

He also took a dig at the ruling Shiv Sena, days after some party workers 'purified' late Bal Thackeray's memorial in Mumbai after his visit. "Instead of sprinkling 'gaumutra' (cow urine), they should try to help industries survive. Give employment to youths and improve the industrial and employment opportunities and increase the GDP," Rane said.
PTI
Tags: ##uddhav thackerey #India #Maharashtra #Politics
first published: Aug 22, 2021 08:30 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.