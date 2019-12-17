Would fulfill my promise to farmers: CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on December 17 that he would fulfill his promise of providing aid to farmers, and the opposition should not try to make it appear as if it was being done under its pressure.

He was speaking to the media outside the legislature here after both the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council were adjourned for the day following ruckus over the issue.

"The word given to the farmers of the state is (a matter) between them and me, and I am going to fulfill the promise," Thackeray said.

"The opposition should not try to show that they made us do that. If you want to ask questions (in the House), there is a way to ask questions. You cannot ask questions by shouting and not listening," the chief minister added.

The Assembly witnessed an unprecedented scene when BJP MLA Abhimanyu Pawar and the Shiv Sena's Sanjay Gaikwad held each other by the collar.