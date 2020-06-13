App
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2020 10:12 AM IST | Source: PTI

Worst daily coronavirus spike: 11,458 fresh cases push total to 3,08,993; death toll rises by 386

Active cases stand at 1,45,779, while 1,54,329 people have recovered and one patient has migrated. "Thus, around 49.9 per cent patients have recovered so far," a ministry official said.

India's COVID-19 tally breached the three-lakh mark on Saturday with a record single-day spike of 11,458 infections, while the death toll rose to 8,884 with 386 new fatalities, the Union Health Ministry said. With a COVID-19 caseload of 3,08,993, India is now the fourth worst-hit nation by the pandemic, according to the Worldometer, a coronavirus statistics website.

The total number of confirmed cases include foreigners.

Of the 386 new deaths reported by the ministry in its data updated at 8am, 129 were in Delhi, 127 in Maharashtra, 30 in Gujarat, 20 in Uttar Pradesh, 18 in Tamil Nadu, 9 each in West Bengal, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh, 7 each in Karnataka and Rajasthan, 6 each in Haryana and Uttarakhand, 4 in Punjab, 2 in Assam, 1 each in Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir and Odisha.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 13, 2020 09:51 am

tags #coronavirus #India

