you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2019 08:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Worrying signs for economy, indicators point to slowdown: Delhi CM

"Economic Survey presented in the Parliament today signals towards worrying signs for our economy. GDP growth rate is virtually stagnant and all indicators point that we are in a slowdown," he tweeted.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed concern over "worrying signs" for country's economy, pointing to "virtually stagnant" GDP growth rate, as the Economic Survey report was presented in Parliament on Thursday. India's economic growth will rebound from a five-year low this year, but would need a huge boost in spending and reforms to accelerate higher rate of expansion to double the economy's size to USD 5 trillion by 2024-25, the pre-Budget Economic Survey said.

Kejriwal, however, feared a "slowdown" in the economy.

"Economic Survey presented in the Parliament today signals towards worrying signs for our economy. GDP growth rate is virtually stagnant and all indicators point that we are in a slowdown," he tweeted.

The real gross domestic product (GDP) growth, which slowed to a five-year of 5.8 percent in the first three months of 2019 -- well below China's 6.4 percent, is expected to rise to 7 percent in the fiscal year 2019-20 that started in April, said the survey report.

According to the Survey, India continued to remain the fastest-growing major economy in the world in 2018-19, despite a slight moderation in its GDP growth from 7.2 percent in 2017-18 to 6.8 percent in 2018-19.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 4, 2019 07:33 pm

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #Economy #India #Politics

