Worried about losing your PAN, Aadhaar cards? Here's an easy way to keep them safe

Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving license, passport etc, have become important documents in your life. You cannot complete important work without these documents.

These documents used for various purposes in your life. If any of these documents get lost or misplaced then you may face a problem, so it is essential to keep these documents safe.

Here is one way through which you can keep your documents safe:

-Use Digilocker: The feature which is known as 'DigiLocker'. You will not be afraid of losing these important documents if you use digitally available locker facility.

-What is a DigiLocker?: Under the Digital India campaign in July 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched this Digital Locker or DigiLocker, which is a kind of virtual locker.

If you use this Digital Locker or DigiLocker then you do not need to keep a hard copy, it is valid everywhere. You can keep any of your important documents safe with the help of DigiLocker.

How to use Digilocker?

- Visit digilocker.gov.in or digitallocker.gov.in. and create an account.

-On the right side of the site, click on sign up.

-Enter your mobile number on the new page that has opened.

-An OTP will be sent to the mobile number that you have entered by DigiLocker.

-Put username and password.

-DigiLocker can be used this way.

You have to scan all documents to save your document in the DigiLocker. You can also click a clear photo of your documents if you want, after which you will need to save in the DigiLocker.