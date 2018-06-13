Worli high-rise fire LIVE: Firefighting operations under way, 20 fire engines, 5 water tankers at spot

Chief Fire Officer says Shiv Sena MLA spreading rumours about dept's equipment

Chief Fire Officer Prabhat Rahangdale said the Shiv Sena MLA is lying and spreading rumours about the fire adding that the fire department's ladder can go up to the 30th floor easily, Firstpost has reported.

Earlier today, Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar had said that the fire department can only douse fires until the 18th floor. Sarvankar had also blamed the department for granting a no objection certificate (NOC) for the building even though it was not equipped to tackle fire at that height.