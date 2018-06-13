Worli high-rise fire LIVE: Blaze contained, no casualties reported

Will investigate if there was any violations: Mumbai's Chief Fire Officer

Speaking to the media Prabhat Rahangdale, Director of Maharashtra Fire Services and Mumbai fire chief said, ‘Fires in such high-rises are always controlled by internal equipment. Podium of the building was a problem. It was there as it was given permission under the earlier rules.’

‘Fire department can take care of the fire in any building in Mumbai as long as they have good internal system,’ Rahangdale added. The fire department will also investigate if there were any violations.