Worli Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Worli Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Worli Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Worli constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Worli is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra under Mumbai City district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Worli Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Constituency information
Voter turnout was 55.93% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 48.86% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Sunil Govind Shinde won this seat by a margin of 23012 votes, which was 15.52% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 148261 votes.Ahir Sachin Mohan won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the SS candidate by a margin of 5294 votes. NCP polled 138522 votes, 37.83% of the total votes polled.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .