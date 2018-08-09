World's brightest diamonds to be manufactured in Surat

Surat, the world’s largest diamond cutting and polishing centre, is all set to roll out the brightest diamonds on earth. Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt Ltd, the diamond maker based in Surat will be manufacturing these diamonds.

The makers have named it after the brightest visible star in the night sky - Sirius, as per a report in The Times of India.

For this, Dharmanandan Diamonds have collaborated with Canadian diamantaire, Mike Botha who are the creator of Sirius Star diamond cut through an exclusive licensing partnership. Mike Botha has patented seven patented shapes including round, cushion, octagon and square consisting of facets ranging from 80 to 100. Botha has now allowed Dhamanandan to manufacture Sirius star diamonds and sell them globally.

It was after winning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Rs four crore pine-stripped suit for Rs 4.5 crore in auction in 2015 Dharmanandan Diamonds had shot to limelight.

The highest quality conflict-free Canadian diamonds were used to create Sirius star to feature greater scintillation and increased light return, improved brilliance and higher visual appeal than any other round brilliant shape.

“Our company will be the first to manufacture world’s brightest diamonds in India on large scale. The diamonds will be in the bigger sizes ranging from one carat to five carat,” Hitesh Patel, Managing director of DDPL told the paper.