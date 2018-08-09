App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2018 11:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

World's brightest diamonds to be manufactured in Surat

Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt Ltd has entered into an agreement with Canadian diamantaire, Mike Botha to manufacture these diamonds, named after the brightest star - Sirius.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Surat, the world’s largest diamond cutting and polishing centre, is all set to roll out the brightest diamonds on earth. Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt Ltd, the diamond maker based in Surat will be manufacturing these diamonds.

The makers have named it after the brightest visible star in the night sky - Sirius, as per a report in The Times of India.

For this, Dharmanandan Diamonds have collaborated with Canadian diamantaire, Mike Botha who are the creator of Sirius Star diamond cut through an exclusive licensing partnership. Mike Botha has patented seven patented shapes including round, cushion, octagon and square consisting of facets ranging from 80 to 100. Botha has now allowed Dhamanandan to manufacture Sirius star diamonds and sell them globally.

It was after winning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Rs four crore pine-stripped suit for Rs 4.5 crore in auction in 2015 Dharmanandan Diamonds had shot to limelight.

related news

The highest quality conflict-free Canadian diamonds were used to create Sirius star to feature greater scintillation and increased light return, improved brilliance and higher visual appeal than any other round brilliant shape.

“Our company will be the first to manufacture world’s brightest diamonds in India on large scale. The diamonds will be in the bigger sizes ranging from one carat to five carat,” Hitesh Patel, Managing director of DDPL told the paper.
First Published on Aug 9, 2018 11:21 pm

tags #India #Surat #Trending News

most popular

Equity wins over FD! Rs 50-lakh investment could become Rs 1 crore in 10 years

Equity wins over FD! Rs 50-lakh investment could become Rs 1 crore in 10 years

Ideas for Profit: PI Industries posts a subdued performance in Q1; buy

Ideas for Profit: PI Industries posts a subdued performance in Q1; buy

Coffee Can Investing | To understand a company better, speak to line managers, not promoters, says SageOne’s Vartak

Coffee Can Investing | To understand a company better, speak to line managers, not promoters, says SageOne’s Vartak

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.