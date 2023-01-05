 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
World will benefit if people of India & China work together in cultivating inner peace based on 'ahimsa' and 'karuna': Dalai Lama

PTI
Jan 05, 2023 / 02:56 PM IST

The Dalai Lama says the entire planet would benefit if China, historically a Buddhist country, were to follow the ancient Indian wisdom embedded in the ideals of 'ahimsa' and 'karuna', and more than the two and a half billion people in both countries were to work on cultivating inner peace.

"Over the years, India has taken great strides in many fields, especially in the context of science and technology. Yet even as external disarmament is necessary, inner disarmament is no less important.

"In this regard, I genuinely feel that India can play a leading role, thanks to its great tradition of peaceful understanding rooted in the treasures of 'ahimsa' and 'karuna," observed the 87-year old spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism in an exclusive article in Manorama Year Book 2023.

"Such wisdom is beyond any one religion and it has the potential to encourage a more integrated and ethically grounded way of being in contemporary society. Therefore, I encourage everyone to try to cultivate 'karuna' (compassion) and 'ahimsa' (doing no harm)", the Dalai Lama elucidated in his scholarly article.

To achieve world peace, he said people need peace of mind within themselves, and it is more important than pursuing material development and physical pleasure.

The 14th Dalai Lama, known as Gyalwa Rinpoche to the Tibetan people, said human beings' essential nature is to be compassionate. "Compassion is a marvel of human nature, a precious inner resource and the foundation of both our individual well-being and harmony within society. From the moment we are born, our mother takes care of us. Therefore, from a very young age, we learn that compassion is the root of all happiness."