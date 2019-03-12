World Wide Web turns 30, Google celebrates with anniversary a doodle

Tech giant Google is celebrating the 30th anniversary of World Wide Web with a Doodle featuring a desktop with a globe inside it.

This day marks the 30th year when British physicist Tim Berners-Lee, on March 12, 1989, proposed a decentralised system of information management, signaling the birth of the World Wide Web (WWW). WWW is currently being used by millions of people all over the globe.

Google takes us down the memory lane as the Doodle illustrates this technology milestone with an animation showing block graphics that were common earlier.

Lee's proposal included a system of hypertext links, the possibility of clicking key words on one page and being led directly to the page dedicated to them, thus connecting to other pages.

"Not to be confused with the internet, which had been evolving since the 1960s, the World Wide Web is an online application built upon innovations like HTML language, URL "addresses," and hypertext transfer protocol, or HTTP", says Google in a blog post.



30 years on, what's next for the web? Read @timberners_lee’s letter on where we stand as a web community. It is up to us to fight for the web we want #ForTheWeb #Web30https://t.co/c5rketpZFu

— The Web Foundation (@webfoundation) March 11, 2019

Meanwhile, in a letter published on March 11, Tim Berners-Lee hailed the opportunities the web had created, giving marginalised groups a voice and making daily life easier.

However, he warned saying, "it has also created an opportunity for scammers, given a voice to those who spread hatred, and made all kinds of crimes easier to commit".