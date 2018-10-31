Statue of Unity: Making of the towering Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel structure

The statue is divided into five zones. Up to its shin is the first zone, comprising three levels, including an exhibit floor and mezzanine. Zone 2 extends up to the statue’s thighs, while Zone 3 goes up to the viewing gallery, with Zone 4 comprising the maintenance area and Zone 5 the head and shoulders. The Zone 4 and Zone 5 would be out of reach for visitors. The SoU premises comprises of a Memorial Garden, a large museum, SOU wall, visitors’ centre, an administrative complex, 3-star hotel and conference centre among several other tourist facilities. It is connected by a 320 m long designer bridge connecting Sadhu Hill to the mainland in turn connected by a 4-lane approach road.