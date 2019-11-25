App
Last Updated : Nov 25, 2019 08:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

World needs India's tradition of non-violence: The Dalai Lama

There is an urgent need for India's traditions of non-violence and compassion in today's world, which is still riven by fighting and killing, sometimes even in the name of religion.

PTI

Spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on November 25 said the world that is witnessing fighting and killing, some times even in the name of religion, urgently needs India's tradition of non-violence and compassion.

"There is an urgent need for India's traditions of non-violence and compassion in today's world, which is still riven by fighting and killing, sometimes even in the name of religion. We have the potential from birth to develop inner values like compassion that yield peace of mind," he tweeted.

First Published on Nov 25, 2019 08:30 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Dalai Lama #India

