World needs India's ancient traditions of non-violence, compassion: Dalai Lama

India should continue its modern education along with its 3,000-year-old ancient tradition of high moral teachings, he added.
India's ancient traditions of non-violence and compassion are needed in today's world where people are fighting on the basis of religion and countries over territorial disputes, Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama said here on Thursday.
The Dalai Lama was giving the S. Radhakrishnan Memorial Lecture on Universal Ethics organised by the Indian Institute of Advanced Study.
First Published on Nov 21, 2019 11:45 am