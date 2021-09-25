MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Event:Attend Quants League - 5 Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 600/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

World must protect oceans from race for 'expansion and exclusion': PM Modi

India, the US and several other world powers have been talking about the need to ensure a free, open and thriving Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China's rising military manoeuvring in the resource-rich region.

PTI
September 25, 2021 / 09:33 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the world must protect the oceans from the race for "expansion and exclusion" as he urged the international community to speak in one voice to strengthen a rules-based world order, in an apparent reference to China which is flexing military muscles in the Indo-Pacific. Addressing the 76th UN General Assembly session here, Prime Minister Modi described the oceans as "our shared heritage" and said "we must keep in mind that we must only use ocean resources and not abuse them further.

"Our oceans are also the lifeline of international trade. We must protect them from the race for expansion and exclusion. The international community must speak in one voice to strengthen a rules-based world order, he added.

Speaking in Hindi, Modi said that the broad consensus reached in the UN Security Council during India's presidency in August showed to the world the way forward for maritime security.

India, the US and several other world powers have been talking about the need to ensure a free, open and thriving Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China's rising military manoeuvring in the resource-rich region.

China claims nearly all of the disputed South China Sea, though Taiwan, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam all claim parts of it. Beijing has built artificial islands and military installations in the South China Sea. China also has territorial disputes with Japan in the East China Sea.

Close

Related stories

A day earlier, the Quad countries comprising India, Japan, Australia and the US - pledged to ensure a "free and open" Indo-Pacific, which is also "inclusive and resilient", as they noted that the strategically vital region is a bedrock of their shared security and prosperity.

"We stand for the rule of law, freedom of navigation and overflight, peaceful resolution of disputes, democratic values, and territorial integrity of states. We commit to work together and with a range of partners, the Quad leaders said in a joint statement after their first in-person meeting hosted by US President Joe Biden and attended by Prime Minister Modi, his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison and Japanese premier Yoshihide Suga at the White House.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #United Nations #World News
first published: Sep 25, 2021 09:32 pm

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.