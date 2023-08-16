World leaders greet PM Modi on Independence Day

PM Narendra Modi after addressing the nation on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day from the ramparts of Red Fort, in New Delhi, on August 15, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Leaders of various countries on Tuesday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on India's 77th Independence Day with him thanking them for their warm wishes.

PM Modi thanked leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and Bhutanese PM Lotay Tshering for their greetings.

"Congratulations to the Indian people on your Independence Day! A month ago in Paris, my friend @narendramodi and I set new Indo-French ambitions all the way to 2047, the centenary year of India's Independence. India can count on France as a trusted friend and partner, always," Macron wrote on 'X', formerly Twitter.

Modi responded by saying, "Thankful for your kind wishes, President @EmmanuelMacron. I fondly recall my visit to Paris and appreciate your passion towards boosting India-France ties." Prachanda extended warm greetings and best wishes to Prime Minister Modi and to the friendly people of India for continued peace, progress and prosperity. x

Tshering said he joins his friends from India in celebrating the remarkable journey of their nation today. Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih said as India celebrates its Independence Day, the government and people of Maldives join him in conveying their best wishes to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Modi and the people of India. "May India always be blessed with lasting freedom and prosperity."

UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said in a post, "As India celebrates its 77th Independence Day, I extend my congratulations to the leadership and the people of this great nation." "On this joyous occasion, the UAE reaffirms its commitment to building a future of shared prosperity and growth, elevating our partnership to new heights, and exploring new horizons of political, economic, and cultural relations. Happy Independence Day, Swatantrata Diwas!" he said.

Responding to his greetings, PM Modi said, "Thank you for your kind wishes, Your Highness @HHShkMohd." Dominica Premier Roosevelt Skerrit said that on this esteemed occasion of India's Independence Day, the government and people of Dominica extend their sincere congratulations and warmest greetings.

"As our nations celebrate the spirit of freedom and sovereignty, we reflect on the shared values that bind us," he said. In his response on X, PM Modi said, "Thank you, Prime Minister @SkerritR for your wishes on our Independence Day."

Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu said, "Dear Prime Minister @narendramodi and the people of India, on behalf of Israel, I extend heartfelt congratulations on your Independence Day." "May our nations continue to grow closer and prosper together," he said. Responding to his post, PM Modi said, "Thank you for your warm wishes, my dear friend PM @netanyahu."

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen also wished India on Independence Day. "India and the European Union are vibrant democracies, we both support wholeheartedly the rules-based international order and we are close allies in the fight against global warming. Our regions have so much to share. For the European Union, strengthening our strategic relationship with India is a top priority," she said.

Modi thanked her for her wishes. Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth said independent India has shown to the world the unmatched resourcefulness, ingenuity and resilience of its people.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi for taking India even further in its stride towards progress. Mauritius is proud of our brotherly ties," he said. Responding to his post, PM Modi said, "Thank you Prime Minister @KumarJugnauth for your heartfelt greetings."