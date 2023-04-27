 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
World is recognising capabilities and contributions of 'New India': EAM Jaishankar says in first visit to Columbia

PTI
Apr 27, 2023 / 06:46 AM IST

During an interaction with the Indian community members in Bogota on Tuesday, Jaishankar also said that the world today is acknowledging the changes in India and getting more ready for India.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that the world is recognising the capabilities and contributions of a 'New India' as he underscored that there is a feeling that today's India has the ability to serve as a "bridge" between differing opinions and help find solutions to difficult issues.

Jaishankar, the first External Affairs Minister to visit Columbia, also shared with the community members India's transformation into 'New India' and its global implications. "Underlined how the world is recognising the capabilities and contributions of a New India," he said.

Citing the Ukraine conflict or problems which deal with the developed world and the developing world, he told the Indian diaspora that "in all of this from all quarters, there is today that feeling that India is a country which in some way or the other can serve as a bridge as a someone who brings differing opinions together (and) helps to find a solution".