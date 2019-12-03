App
Last Updated : Dec 03, 2019 12:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

World Disability Day should be renamed Day of Persons With Special Ability: Vice-Prez

He made the remark at a programme here on International Day of Persons with Disabilities to confer national awards for outstanding achievements and work done towards the empowerment of Persons with Disabilities.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

'World Disability Day' should be renamed 'Day of Persons With Special Ability' as such people have proved that nothing could stop them from achieving their goals, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Tuesday.

He made the remark at a programme here on International Day of Persons with Disabilities to confer national awards for outstanding achievements and work done towards the empowerment of Persons with Disabilities.

Naidu appealed to people in India and world over to consider his suggestion as specially abled people have proved they were role model for others.

He wished that specially abled people get hassle-free access to cinema halls, auditoriums, public places and other areas and urged the corporate and private sectors to play a role in this regard.

First Published on Dec 3, 2019 11:54 am

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Day of Persons With Special Ability #India #M Venkaiah Naidu #world disability day

