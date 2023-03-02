 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
World counting on India to play central role: Bill Gates on innovation to address climate change

PTI
Mar 02, 2023 / 06:43 AM IST

Bill Gates, co-chair and trustee of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, was delivering the fifth Ramnath Goenka lecture on 'Creating an Equal World: Power of Innovation'. The event was organised by The Indian Express Group.

Bill Gates

Billionaire-philanthropist Bill Gates on Wednesday expressed concern over climate change and called for scientific innovations to address the problem, asking India to take the lead.

"It just gets worse somewhere slightly every year, but it's one of the hardest things to fix because modern economies throughout the globe are based on energy intensity and over 80 per cent of this energy comes from burning hydrocarbons," he said.

To address the problem of climate change, he said, the challenge is "pretty incredible" when it comes to creating solutions that are not just cheap but also reliable.