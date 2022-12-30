 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
World Blitz championship: India's Koneru Humpy wins silver in women's section

PTI
Dec 30, 2022 / 07:56 PM IST

One of the highlights of Humpy's performance on the day was a defeat of China's Zhongyi Tan in the 17th and final round to dent her opponent's chances of adding to the gold medal in the World Rapid tournament.

Koneru Humpy (Image: ANI)

Indian ace Koneru Humpy came up with a superb performance after a modest run in the initial phase to claim the silver medal in the women's section of the FIDE World Blitz Chess Championship here on Friday.

She finished strongly, beating Zhongyi Tan, who won the World Rapid title a couple of days ago, in the 17th and final round.

After posting only four wins from the first nine rounds on Thursday and being placed in the mid-40s, the 35-year-old Humpy was in top form on day two of the competition, registering seven impressive wins and drawing with compatriot Dronavalli Harika in the 14th round.

She finished on 12.5 points, just half a point behind the winner Bibisara Balabayeva of Kazakhstan.

Humpy had finished sixth in the Rapid championship which preceded the Blitz competition. She is a former winner of the World Rapid title.