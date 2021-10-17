World Bank president David Malpass congratulates India on successful COVID-19 vaccination campaign

World Bank President David Malpass (Image: Reuters)

World Bank president David Malpass on Saturday congratulated India on a successful vaccination campaign against the Covid-19 pandemic as he met finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and thanked her for India's international role in vaccine production and distribution.

In a meeting with Sitharaman here, Malpass reaffirmed the Washington-based international financial institution's strong commitment to India across all World Bank Group entities, including the International Finance Corporation and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency.

They also discussed India's efforts on climate change action, emphasising the need for scaling up climate finance for impactful projects in line with Nationally Determined Contributions and development goals, the World Bank said in a statement.

Malpass congratulated Sitharaman on India's Covid-19 vaccination campaign and thanked her for India's international role in vaccine production and distribution, it said.

India, the world's largest producer of vaccines overall, suspended exports of Covid-19 vaccines in April to focus on inoculating its own population following a sudden spike in infections.

Last month, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that India will resume the supplies abroad.

According to the World Bank statement, president Malpass also expressed his appreciation for India's historical support for the International Development Association and reiterated to Sitharaman the need for a robust IDA20 replenishment.

“Malpass also complimented India's efforts toward financial reform and offered the World Bank to host round table discussions and provide operational support,” the statement added.