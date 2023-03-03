 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
World Bank commits $1 bn to India for public healthcare infra

PTI
Mar 03, 2023 / 03:41 PM IST

The World Bank will support Pradhan Mantri-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) to improve the public healthcare infrastructure across the country, the multilateral funding agency said in a statement.

The World Bank and India on Friday signed two complementary loans of USD 500 million each to support and enhance the country's healthcare infrastructure.

Through this combined financing of USD 1 billion (about Rs 8,200 crore), the bank will support India's flagship Pradhan Mantri-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), launched in October 2021, to improve the public healthcare infrastructure across the country, the multilateral funding agency said in a statement.

In addition to the national-level interventions, one of the loans will prioritize health service delivery in seven states including Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Meghalaya, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh, it said.

The agreement was signed by Rajat Kumar Mishra, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs and World Bank India country director Auguste Tano Kouamé, it said.