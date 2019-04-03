App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2019 07:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

World Autism Awareness Day: Around 3% Indians battle intellectual, developmental disabilities

However, the report noted that while such laws did come into existence to recognize and protect the rights of persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities (PwIDDs), they are regularly mistreated and denied basic human dignity.

Siddhesh Raut @siddhaysh
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Siddhesh Raut
Moneycontrol News

The world observed Autism Awareness Day on April 2, which is designed to recognise and understand those battling autism, an ailment that impairs the ability of people to communicate and interact with others.

In India, 3 percent of the total population is estimated to be people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (PwIDDs), according to a report titled, "Count Me In: Building an inclusive ecosystem for persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities".

Compiled by Bank of America in collaboration with strategic philanthropic organisation Dasra, the report quotes World Bank estimates that suggest India has anywhere between 40 and 80 million persons with disabilities (PwDs). The World Bank also estimated that close to 45 percent of them are illiterate, and over 70 percent are not part of the labor force.

related news

As per the report, while there is no clear definition for a developmental disability, it can be described as, "A delay in sensory, cognitive, social, emotional or communication development."

"Such disabilities appear before the age of 22 and could involve physical disabilities such as blindness from birth and/or intellectual disabilities like Down’s Syndrome," it read.

An intellectual disability, "Is a condition characterized by a significant limitation both in intellectual functioning (reasoning, learning, problem solving) and in adaptive behavior (which covers a range of every day social and practical skills.”

The International Labour Organization states, economic losses resulting from the exclusion of PwDs from the labour force are immense, ranging from 3 percent to 7 percent of a country's GDP.

There have been steps taken to remedy this. The Rights of a Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016 provides 1 percent reservation for those with intellectual disability in government jobs in addition to the earlier provision provided in 1995, which were largely for the physically disabled.

The act recognises 21 categories of disabilities, as compared to seven categories identified earlier.

However, the report pointed out that while such laws did come into existence to recognise and protect the rights of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, they are regularly mistreated and denied basic human dignity.

"They are stigmatized and widely considered less deserving of opportunities for education and employment. This in turn impacts their ability to access the prospects, privileges and resources they need to achieve their full potential," the report said.

It provided a four-step approach to ensure the inclusion of PwIDDs into mainstream life, and live with dignity.

1. By strengthening the timely identification and family centered early intervention services, the impact and extent of developmental delays on PwIDDs can be reduced and controlled.

2. By ensuring educators are equipped with teaching strategies to cater to PwIDDs needs,  learning outcomes among persons with IDD can be improved. Teachers in school are provided a total of only five days of training for teaching PwIDDs.

3. By creating employment opportunities and conducive work environments for PwIDDs, they can be provided with opportunities to be economically independent.

4) By driving awareness and advocacy using evidence-based research, we can create a diverse and inclusive society in India where PwIDDs are treated with dignity and respect.

Jeeja Ghosh, Founder of Inclusion Infinite Foundation said, "There is a huge gap in employment opportunities for persons with IDD. Private sector companies should be more active in creating these opportunities for people with disabilities. The job market should be open to everyone."

The report mentioned that the perspective of self-advocates would be paramount for inclusive and better policies and treatment of PwIDDs

In this aspect, Ghosh -- who has cerebral palsy herself -- is considered a pioneer to have raised awareness by representing the needs and challenges of PwIDDs at national and international forums.

One aspect that was important towards improving the inclusivity of PwIDDs was the redefining the culture around how PwIDDs were viewed and treated.

Dr Vibha Krishnamurthy, founder of Ummeed Child Development Center, said that this was more crucial than providing the infrastructure.

"When people think about inclusion, they think about infrastructure, let’s get more wheelchairs, more hearing aids, and the like. But I think what is more important are the attitudes of inclusion. Taking the time to know someone, and giving the space they need to feel included, and how they can contribute," she said.

The importance of reframing attitudes towards PwIDDs is more important given another observation in the report.

"In many parts of India, intellectual disability is still considered to be the result of divine justice or punishment for sins committed in past lives and PwIDDs continue to be neglected and marginalized," according to the report.

This lack of awareness and insensitivity percolates by the ill-treatment meted out to PwDDs, and the inappropriate policing of life choices that others in mainstream society enjoy.

"Another thing is there being a restriction placed by mainstream society on things persons with disabilities can do, what they cannot do, and what they are not allowed to do," said Ghosh.

She recounted how she received a lot of flak when she got married and decided to raise a child, where people were raising doubts on her ability to do so.

"They would ask, 'How can this non-disabled man marry this woman? How will they look after their child?' This attitude comes from people who are even called themselves as professionals," she said.

Nonetheless, Jeeja managed to not let the negativity get to her. She attributed a lot of this inner reserve to the positive environment that she was a part of in her formative years.

She recounts that though she had to climb up three flights of stairs for her classes, the inclusive attitude of her teachers and her schoolmates ensured that she did not feel any different from the rest of the children.

"Positive environment trumps negative infrastructure," said Krishnamurthy.

"If children get the positive push from their family, they are more likely to have a better way at looking at things and their own condition," she said.

Krishnamurthy stressed on the need to have an open dialogue between a child and family members to ensure that children have the right mindset about their condition.

"Very often, parents don’t want to talk about their diagnosis with the child, but being self aware of one’s strengths and their challenges is a critical thing for persons with disabilities to do well," she said.

From her experiences, she noted the harm that stigma around such topics can cause.

"It is a catch- 22 sort of a situation. Because it is a stigma, parents don't want to talk about their child's condition with them, or at school, or anywhere else. So the child sees it as, 'I don't even know what I have, and something is wrong with me,' as compared to, 'I’m different, and that's okay. I've got my own strengths and challenges'."

"Rather than telling them to not stare, We could encourage them to ask (the PwIDD) how does their wheelchair work. Kids are curious that way. Allowing people to get to know, and creating a space for people where it is okay to do that is important," she said.

 
First Published on Apr 2, 2019 04:50 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #World Autism Awarness Day

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Apple, Luxury Brands Drop China Prices as VAT Cuts Come Into Effect

It Felt Like Home: Mick Schumacher Second Fastest at Bahrain F1 Test i ...

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Appoints Jozef Kabaň as Head of Design

NYAY Criticism Was Personal Opinion, NITI Aayog VC Tells Election Comm ...

Rupee Rises 9 Paise to 68.65 Against US Dollar in Early Trade

Reserved Seats, Focus on First Phase and Darjeeling, Why PM Modi Chose ...

How Feasible is Congress’s Promise of Doubling Health Budget and Pro ...

Sensex Rises Over 150 Points, Nifty Above 11,750-mark

'We Showed We Want to Win This League', Says Suarez After Barcelona Co ...

Congress manifesto highlights: Jobs, minimum income support for poor, ...

The GST Council provided the real estate sector tax breaks? Think agai ...

The fiscal math behind Congress' minimum income guarantee scheme 'NYAY ...

OTT streaming explodes in rural India thanks to Jio

Will borrow if more funds needed for drought mitigation, says Maharash ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Nifty hits all-time high led by bank, metal sto ...

Top buy-sell calls by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakk ...

Asian shares near seven-month highs, investors pause for breath

Top brokerage calls for April 3: Nomura downgrades Eicher Motors, HSBC ...

Congress Manifesto 2019: Party covers bases in J&K, but misses trick b ...

Congress leader Ramya Haridas files police complaint against Kerala CP ...

Sensex rises over 150 points above 39,000-level, Nifty above 11,750-m ...

Beijing's white paper aimed at preventing revival of Tibet issue, keep ...

Vijay catches up with Rajinikanth in digital, satellite markets; right ...

Premier League: Manchester United's top-four hopes take a hit with def ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

Amid calls for Indus' geopolitical weaponising, a reminder of how clim ...

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro sale today at 12.00 pm on Flipkart, ...

BJP leader Vineet Sharda's rapping skills will put Ranveer Singh's Gul ...

Prabhu Deva will have a professionally challenging year ahead, predict ...

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are now Sussex Royal on Instagram

Happy Birthday Eddie Murphy: Here's a look at the tumultuous love life ...

Karan Johar becomes the first Bollywood filmmaker to have his wax stat ...

Game Of Thrones 8: Does the new teaser hint at the death of these char ...

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan to be an assistant director in Karan J ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Royal Challengers Bangalore suffer fourth defeat ...

In the latest trailer of Avengers: Endgame, Captain America and Iron M ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.