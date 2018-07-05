Working with Facebook, Google to add more ArtificiaI Intelligence features on smartphones: Mediatek

Taiwanese chipmaker Mediatek on Thursday said it is working with global tech giants like Facebook and Google as well as handset makers to introduce more AI-based (artificial intelligence) capabilities on smartphones. The company, which competes with the likes of US-based Qualcomm, also showcased various AI-enabled capabilities like facial detection, object and scene identification among others.

Speaking to reporters, Mediatek General Manager (Wireless Communication) TL Lee said the company is "enabling the future of AI by creating an ecosystem of Edge-AI hardware processors across its product range -- from smartphones to smart homes, wearables, IoT and connected cars".

He explained that 'Edge-AI' -- which refers to AI algorithms being processed on the smartphone itself rather than a remote cloud server -- will help address concerns around security of data on mobile phones.

"We have the huge opportunity to run AI applications on mobile devices. So, mobile devices don't need to send data back to cloud. Most of the AI computing could be done on the device. That is why, Mediatek thinks Edge-AI will become more and more important in the future, especially from the perspective of privacy," he added.

Google Head of Android Partner Engineering (India) Vivek Joshi said the company has been leveraging machine learning on over 100 of its products, including Google Photos, Gmail and Google Translate to offer enhanced user experience.

He added that two companies are collaborating to help developers leverage AI capabilities of Mediatek's chipset along with Google's offerings.

Facebook India Mobile Partnership Manager Ajay Chhabra explained how the US-based company is using AI to enhance user experience.

He also showcased examples of how new-age technologies are being used to enhance vision applications, bring accurate translations, and make smart recommendations to users.

He also highlighted MediaTek's participation in Open Neural Network Exchange (ONNX) to drive AI innovation and support the evolution of Edge-AI platform.

ONNX is an open ecosystem project that allows AI developers to build mass-market AI applications and has members like Microsoft and Amazon Web Services.