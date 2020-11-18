Working to ensure no third wave of COVID-19 hits Mumbai, focused on creating awareness: Aaditya Thackeray

The Maharashtra government is working to ensure that a third wave of COVID-19 infections does not hit Mumbai, the state capital which is one of the worst-affected cities in India.

State Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray, while speaking to news channel India Today, said that ever official and minister of the state government is working to ensure that a third wave does not hit the city.

"Every official, minister of the government is reviewing the situation and trying to ensure the third wave of coronavirus does not hit Mumbai. Even if it does, we should be well prepared for it," Thackeray said.

"We have adequate oxygen cylinders, ventilators and ICU beds to handle the situation. Moreover, we are focusing on prevention and creating as much awareness as possible regarding coronavirus protocols, especially the use of face masks," he added.

As for the decline of cases in the state, Thackeray said that even if that is the case, the pandemic isn't over yet.

"Our Jumbo Facilities for coronavirus cases are seeing lesser and lesser cases at the moment, which is a good sign. However, we will not be closing them just yet as we may need them in future," Thackeray said.

"Until the coronavirus vaccine comes, face masks are the most effective precaution against coronavirus. As the cities are unlocking, we are seeing crowds swelling up again but each person should wear a mask and ensure social distancing," he told the news channel.

Thackeray on November 18 held a review meeting Deputy Municipal Commissioners (DMCs) of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai's civic body, along with the Collector and Additional Municipal Commissioner.

"Even though Mumbai’s covid numbers are in 3 figures, we must take all possible precautions. We discussed multiple scenarios, our preparations to control an expected surge in covid nos..." Thackeray said in a tweet.

"Post the festival season and a lot of reverse migration going on, we must ramp up our surveillance, awareness and screening," Thackeray added in another tweet.